MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Marlin Independent School District’s senior class is now set to graduate later this month.

Superintendent Darryl Henson tells FOX 44 News that as of Tuesday, June 6, 33 out of 38 seniors have met all graduation requirements. Dr. Henson says Monday was the district’s first day of the extended school year, and the remaining seniors are “working diligently” in completing all coursework and making up time due to excessive absenteeism.

Dr. Henson says the district has had a 100 percent graduation rate over the past two years, and looks forward to having another graduation rate of 100 percent for the Class of 2023. Graduation is set for Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. in the Marlin High School Auditorium.

This comes after graduation was postponed due to the majority of seniors not meeting graduation requirements. The key factors seem were attendance and grades.

The district later held an informational meeting to discuss the graduation issue.