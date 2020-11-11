Marine Christopher Starks: If you are facing any type of adversity, don’t use that as an excuse to not be a better you.

November 11 is Veterans Day. In honor of the significance of this date, we wanted to share some veterans’ and active duty service members’ stories with you.

Christopher Starks, Marine

“My name is Christopher Starks, United States Marine. I’ve been in for 21 years now. Still have about three or five more to go before I retire. I was recently selected for the FAO Program (Foreign Area Officer Program) which was a shock.

“People who want to serve their country come in all shapes and sizes and you will be surprised at that guy or gal that’s going to save your life. I remember a young Marine named Sarah. She was very quiet, an introvert, I believe she was a Farsi linguist and you would never hear her joke or anything. Think Olive Oil’s little sister.

“But out there when things got rough and her convoy took fire she fired back and was not afraid — she ended up getting the combat action ribbon and even the manliest of men, pre-workout drinking Marines, were jealous of this young Marine who saw combat action.

“I would say if you are facing any type of adversity or perceived adversity, don’t use that as an excuse to not be a better you. While I do know it sounds like an after school special when someone tells you that you can do anything you set your mind to or anything you want to — but you really can.”

