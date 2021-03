March 8 COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo

And so begins the windy week for the Concho Valley. An upper level ridge and high pressure will settle into the region for the majority of the week. This will allow gusty winds from the south and warmer temperatures to dominate most of the week ahead.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and upper 60s across much of the area with afternoon winds increasing to 15-20 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH at time. Clouds will continue to develop in the afternoon with some dissipating during the evening and overnight hours.