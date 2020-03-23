March 23, 2020 Community Partners Update regarding COVID-19

*The following information is from the City of San Angelo.

Shannon Medical Center COVID-19 Centralized Screening and Testing:

Shannon has set up a centralized screening and testing site for COVID-19. This site is located at the corner of Beauregard and Oaks Street in downtown San Angelo and will be available starting Monday, March 23 from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

This centralized site will enable patients to drive up and be evaluated in their vehicle by a medical provider. If the provider determines the patient may have COVID-19, according to the criteria set by the CDC, the patient will then be tested on site.

Personnel will collect the necessary samples to send off for the test. The patient will then receive instructions regarding self-quarantine and next steps they must take until test results are returned.



The cost is $25 for the screening evaluation and $55 for a COVID-19 test if required, or Shannon will bill the patient’s medical insurance. Patients who have been screened at another location, may come to the site for testing with a provider’s order.

For more information about screening or testing, call 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666).

ASU-SBDC:

Assistance from the ASU Small Business Development Center (ASU SBDC)

The SBA is accepting online applications for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster loans (EIDL) from small businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Business Advisers at the ASU SBDC can help with the application or any other area of small business concern during this crisis.