Man sought to have his child porn victim killed, prosecutors say

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man who sought and exchanged sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl paid $20,000 in bitcoin in a bid to have the child victim murdered before eventually calling it off.

John Michael Musbach is charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire plot.

The 31-year-old Haddonfield man was due to make his initial court appearance Thursday via videoconference and was being represented by the Federal Public Defenders Office, which generally does not comment on cases.

Prosecutors say he arranged the hit through a website that purported to offer contract killings or other acts of violence in return for payment in cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.