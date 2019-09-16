Man sought in connection to Weekend Pedestrian Hit and Run in Downtown San Angelo

Bentley Branson Green, 21 of San Angelo, has an active warrant for Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, a Third Degree Felony.

The warrant, issued by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck, was obtained Sunday, September 15, 2019, during a follow-up investigation of a hit and run pedestrian crash in downtown San Angelo Sunday morning.

Green is accused of colliding with a 37-year-old San Angelo woman who was crossing South Chadbourne Street at East Twohig Avenue just before 12:20 a.m. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with incapacitating injuries, including broken bones that will require surgery.

Green, who was driving a borrowed 2002 silver Mitsubishi Galant, reportedly fled the scene northbound on South Chadbourne at a high rate of speed following the collision. Green’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Green is a white male, 6’01”, approximately 170 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know Green’s whereabouts, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315 or send a message to the Department’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department