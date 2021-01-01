Man shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Tom Green County

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on January 1, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., their department responded to a 911 call in the 11000 block of FM 2335. Upon arrival, a white male was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

In a statement, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said:

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and several other subject were gathered at a hunting cabin celebrating the New Year. During the course of the night, several subjects, including the victim, engaged in a snowball fight. The jovial snowball fight escalated into a verbal altercation, which subsequently led to the victim becoming physical with one of the other subjects. The parties were separated and the victim left the scene and traveled a short distance to a residence.

Parties on scene later heard the victim returning to scene and acting in a threatening manner. All parties on scene retreated into the hunting cabin, secured the door with the dead bolt, and contacted 911. The victim, once on scene, was verbally aggressive toward the parties inside of the hunting cabin. The victim then forced entry into the hunting cabin. After the victim forced entry, the victim began walking toward the other parties, who had retreated to a bathroom inside of the hunting cabin. As the victim approached the other subjects, one subject fired a single round, causing a fatal injury to the victim.”

According to the TGSO, Justice of the Peace Susan Werner pronounced the victim deceased at the scene and Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, also responded.

The victim was identified as Asa Nixon, DOB 11/29/1982. Next of kin has been notified.