Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing crimes against a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On June 10, 2021, Pablo Albert Lemus pleaded guilty to multiple counts of crimes against a child before a Tom Green County judge.

According to court documents, Lemus, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Lemus was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on August 29, 2020. According to court documents, the crimes happened earlier that month.

Lemus was originally charged with the following:

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

SEXUAL PERF CHILD <14 EMPLOY/INDUCE/AUTHORIZE

SEXUAL PERF CHILD <14 EMPLOY/INDUCE/AUTHORIZE

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

All of the charges are first degree felonies except “indecency with a child, sexual contact” which is a second degree felony.

According to police records, Lemus assaulted a child younger than 14 years of age and took videos and pictures during the assaults.