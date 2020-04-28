Man leads San Angelo Police on chase, crashes vehicle

Sgt. John Bouligny with the San Angleo Police Department said that at 3:14 p.m. officers attempted to stop the driver of a black, four-door, vehicle for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, a male, did not stop and a chase began. The driver is in custody and has minor injuries after crashing the vehicle into a utility pole near Ave. Y and Bryant.

Sgt. Bouligny said there was no damage to civilian property during the pursuit.

At this point, the driver will be charged with Evading Arrest. Sgt. Bouligny says the driver has two felony warrants from the county, one misdemeanor warrant from the county, and several Class C misdemeanors.

This is a developing story.

This is the second police chase that happened today for San Angelo Police. See more from the first pursuit here.

