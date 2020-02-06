Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Man enters guilty plea for October 2017 murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Noe Flores III_1509237534651.jpg

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 6, 2020, Antonio Noe Flores III, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of 24-year-old Andrew Martinez and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 24th Street in October 2017.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 24-year-old male victim, later identified as Martinez, in the front yard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on Martinez until San Angelo Fire Department medics transported him to Shannon Medical Center. There, he succumbed to his injuries.

Jeremy Dace Perez (25 at the time of the shooting) and a juvenile (15-years-old at the time of the shooting) were also suspects in the murder. Perez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison in October 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.