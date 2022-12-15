MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of LePreston Porter, known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild.

The rapper was shot and killed in February while in Houston, Texas.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams, was charged with murder in the 185th State District Court.

As reported by Houston police, a woman told officers that her car was stuck in a ditch, and multiple people tried to help her. She said the rapper then walked up to her and pointed a gun at her before she fled the scene on foot.

Houston Police said the woman heard gunshots as she ran away but did not know Porter was shot. She then called officers for help.

Porter was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, Williams was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.