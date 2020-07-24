Man charged in beating death of San Angelo resident

Kevin Barron

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 3, 2020, San Angelo Police responded to a residence located in the 800 block of Antonio Street to assist Fire Department personnel with a medical issue.

The patient, identified as 48-year-old Victor Rodriguez, was transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of injuries initially believed to be sustained in a fall; however, medical personnel later determined Rodriguez’s injuries were the result an assault. Sadly, on July 14, 2020, Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have been working tirelessly to bring justice to the Rodriguez family. As a result of the lengthy follow-up investigation, investigators developed probable cause to secure a warrant of arrest for 27-year-old Kevin Barron.

Barron, who was already incarcerated at the Tom Green County Jail on unrelated charges, was formally charged with Murder this afternoon.

Press release courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.