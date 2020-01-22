Man charged for groping sleeping train passenger

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A State College man has been charged for an October 2019 indecent assault of a sleeping fellow train passenger.

Police say Edward Robert put his hand down the pants of a man sleeping next to him. The victim woke up, confronted Robert, and proceeded to report the assault.

Amtrak staff was prompted to sweep the entire train and find Robert, who was discovered by an assistant conductor slumped in a seat hiding.

Robert, 56, was arraigned on Friday and faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, delaying train operations, and harassment.