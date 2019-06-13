Man arrested with meth and heroin in north San Angelo

Rory Lee Weatherford was arrested today in the north part of San Angelo, for possession meth and heroin.

In a press release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office they said:

On 06-13-2019 at approximately 10:30 AM, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team along with members of the Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 2oth Block of W. 30th Street, San Angelo, Texas.

Entry to the residence was safely gained and the resulting search located approximately 7 ½ grams of heroin and approximately 1 ½ gram of methamphetamine. Also, located during the residence search were items associated with narcotics trafficking which included scales and packaging materials. Additionally, a large amount of U.S. Currency was also seized. The following person was arrested inside the residence.

Weatherford was transported to Tom Green County Jail without incident.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Agents from Homeland Security and the Center for Tactical Medicine.