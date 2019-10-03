Man arrested in connection to stabbing at Stripes convenience store

Manuel Penner, 30, has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man at Stripes store #225 located at 802 E. 19th Street.

According to police, the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic male with an apparent stab wound. The officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived to treat the victim. The victim was then taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Penner allegedly fled the scene before police arrived but the entire assault was recorded by surveillance cameras. Police later found Penner at a home in the 4400 block of Travis Street. Penner was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

According to officials, the two men knew each other and had a history of “unresolved issues.”