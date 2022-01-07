BRADY, Texas – A man is in McCulloch County Jail Friday evening for burglarizing multiple storage units around Brady and McCulloch County, according to a statement from the Brady Police Department.

According to the statement, the Brady Police Department arrested Isiah Reyes in connection of the burglaries dating back to the mid-year of 2021.

No property has been recovered at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.

The Brady Police Department would like to thank the community for all of information provided and the cooperation from businesses in this matter. If you discover any property missing from a storage unit that you rent, please contact the Brady Police Department at 325-597-2121 to make an official report.

Courtesy: Brady Police Department and McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office