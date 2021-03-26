Man arrested, charged with ‘smuggling of persons,’ booked into Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to arrest records, 26-year-old Rodrigo Gutierrez was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on March 24, 2021 for Evading Arrest and Detention and Smuggling of Persons.

Records show Gutierrez was arrested by State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“While working routine patrol, a traffic stop was initiated after observing Gutierrez’s vehicle driving in the left lane not passing and failing to drive in a single lane. During the traffic stop, it was confirmed Gutierrez had misdemeanor warrant for evading arrest detention. Once Gutierrez was placed under arrest, further investigation of the traffic stop and passengers revealed Gutierrez was smuggling 6 undocumented immigrants. The smuggling case is still being investigated,” representatives from DPS said in a statement.

Records indicate that Gutierrez’s address is listed as El Paso, Texas and the warrant for evading arrests is out of El Paso County. His bond has been set at $16,000.