Man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting female

Matthew Florez, 21, was arrested on September 25 for sexual assault of a child and eight outstanding warrants.

According to an affidavit, the victim made an outcry to a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy on September 25. She and her mother met with the deputy and she stated she was raped.

The victim, who is under the age of 17, said she contacted Florez on a social media app and he gave her a ride home from school on September 24. After Florez picked the victim up from school, she stated he drove to the Ben Ficklin underpass and parked his vehicle. The victim said they had a conversation then, Florez asked her to perform a sexual act. The victim said she refused but Florez would not let her leave until she complied.

The victim was then told by Florez to get in the backseat and was sexually assaulted. After the attack, the victim said Florez drove her to a family member’s home and dropped her off.

Later that day, investigators found Florez and arrested him for eight outstanding arrest warrants. Florez was advised of his rights, waived his rights, and agreed to speak with investigators. Court documents say he then admitted to the sexual assault.