EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say.

Brett Thomas Martinez (courtesy of Edinburg PD)

Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said.

Martinez was charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault on a public servant.

At about 12:30 a.m., Edinburg police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Owassa Road in reference to a man walking behind a home with a rifle and sounds of gunshots nearby, according to an Edinburg spokesperson.

(Courtesy of Edinburg PD)

Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered that an Edinburg police unit was struck by two bullets.

Martinez is being held on a $100,000 bond.