Man arrested after running from investigators, crashing vehicle, brandishing firearm

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on January 6, 2021, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division were conducting surveillance on a man who is described as a “known felony fugitive.”

Investigators reported that the man, 40-year-old Agapito Chappa III, saw them and began to flee in a vehicle. The investigators followed the vehicle and Chappa lost control as he rounded a corner at a high rate of speed.

After crashing, Chappa then brandished a handgun and refused to exit the vehicle and told investigators that he “wouldn’t be taken alive.”

After diffusing the situation, investigators then arrested Chappa without further incident. Investigators were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Tom Green County Constables, Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Angelo Police Department.

Chappa was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. His bond has been set at $30,000.