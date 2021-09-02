Man accused of assaulting reporter during Hurricane Ida arrested

Benjamin Eugene Dagley (Courtesy: Gulfport Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Marshals have arrested the Ohio man accused of assaulting NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster in Mississippi during Hurricane Ida coverage.

Benjamin Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department for assault and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a probation violation.

Dagley pulled up in his truck and confronted Brewster during a live report of the devastating storm in Gulfport on Monday afternoon, police said. He’s charged with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dagley was arrested in a shopping plaza in Dayton on Thursday afternoon after learning he was still driving the white pickup truck.

“Due to assistance provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, our task force members were able to track this fugitive from Mississippi to his arrest location in Dayton. This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

