SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Rodeo attracts avid rodeo fans and first timers alike. One of the most popular souvenirs for rodeo attendees are cowboy hats.

Founder and Owner of J. Hickman Hatters, Bryan Hickman says that when it comes to making a luxury hat, he only trusts two materials to withstand the hardness that comes with the Cowboy and Rancher way of life. He tells us, “One is rabbit fur, 100 percent. and that’s Argentinian hair, Rabbit fur felt, and the other is 100 percent Beaver fur felt.”

The hat making process starts with the custom head measuring: As a person’s head is measured, the hat of choice is then put on a wooden last that is one centimeter larger than the head size. For instance, if the customer’s head size is 56 centimeters, the last will be 57 centimeters. The reason for this is to allow the sweatband to go indie the hat and fit perfectly on the head.

With shaping complete, the brim of the hat must then be flattened, cut to proper size, and finally, shaped per request.

Hickman says that he is retiring from the rodeo venues but has created a partnership to sell his hats in the locally owned Katz Hats shop in the Sunset mall.