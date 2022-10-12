SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to.

The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a fiber optics crew.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (5:36 p.m.) — There has been a major water main break at the intersection of Sunset and Knickerbocker.

The cause is currently unknown and water is overflowing in at least one lane of traffic