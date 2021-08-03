1 dead in Major Vehicle Collision that shuts down the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd

UPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department have released a statement on the major vehicle collision in the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd:

The San Angelo Police Traffic Division were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Edmund Blvd at Kirby Park Tuesday evening for a head-on collision between a Black Chevy Tahoe, occupied by four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, and a White Silverado pickup, occupied by three individuals.

Preliminary investigations shows that the White Silverado pickup was traveling westbound on Edmund Blvd and the Black Chevy Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Edmund Blvd

The Black Chevy Tahoe crossed over the center yellow stripe into oncoming traffic and collided with the White Silverado pickup head-on.

All seven individuals have been transported to Shannon Medical Center for evaluation, San Angelo Police have confirmed one of the occupants of the Black Chevy Tahoe, an adult, succumbed to their injuries. The name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

(Original Story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a major vehicle collision in the 1400 Block of Edmund Street Tuesday evening.

In a Nixle Alert, San Angelo Police is asking the public to avoid the near Kirby Park in the 1400 block of Edmund from Wilson Street to North Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will provide more information as it comes available.