Major Accident in the 3200 Block of Sherwood Way

We recently received word of a major accident at 3272 Sherwood Way, in the Commons Shopping Center. A Silver Ford Sedan crashed into the storefront of NewSound Hearing Aids and Interim Healthcare Hospice. The vehicle has been moved back from the storefront and a section of column is laying on the hood. At this time, it is unknown if there any injuries as a result of this incident and the cause of it is currently unknown.

We ask the public to please avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.