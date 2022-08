SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Maidans and the Veribest Lady Falcons were victorious on the opening day of the 2022 Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament this afternoon.

The Maidans battled it out against the TLCA Eagles and showed dominance winning in straight sets.

The Falcons faced off against the Water Valley Wildcats falling short in set one, but climbing back to success in the last two sets of the afternoon.

The tournament continues on Saturday, August 20th.