WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Magnolia will be celebrating the opening of its new headquarters, and the Waco community is invited to join in!

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in the heart of Downtown Waco. The event will take place at 9 a.m. at 900 Franklin Avenue.

Magnolia says it is dedicated to investing in the Downtown Waco community, and is thrilled to be moving their new headquarters in the former building where the Waco Tribune Herald was printed.

The ceremony will include special appearances from Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines – as well as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. The 110,000 square foot building was built in 1950, and includes an All Hands Meeting area which can accommodate 200 people. The building also has a coffee bar with mezzanine and a lounge, two break rooms and 20 conference areas.

This ceremony will take place exclusively outside. No interior tours of the new headquarters will be given.