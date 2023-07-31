LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – 12 members of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin are currently stuck in Niger after a coup happened there last week.

The church members arrived in Niger on July 21 and were scheduled to leave on July 30 but are still there as of Monday July 31, church officials confirmed.

“We ask the public to join us in praying for the people of Niger, the safe and speedy return of our team, and for the families awaiting their return.” Todd Core, Lead Pastor Harmony Hill Baptist Church

The church is holding a time of gathered prayer every night at 6 p.m. until their members return.