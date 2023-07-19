LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of a Lubbock mother who lost her life giving birth to her baby girl created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

Ariana Sanchez, 19, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl that weighed 10 pounds and six ounces on Friday. Sadly, Ariana “took her last breath bringing in a precious life,” according to the GoFundMe. Sanchez’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, said her daughter would’ve been “over the moon in love” with her baby.

Photo courtesy: Sanchez Family

Sanchez told EverythingLubbock.com her daughter suffered complications during labor, such as preeclampsia, that led to her death. Ariana’s baby girl did survive the delivery and was named Ariana Nailani Rayne Esparza by her father.

Sanchez said she feels like she was “robbed of everything” after her daughter passed.

If you would like to donate to the Sanchez family, click here.

