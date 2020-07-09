Lubbock man wanted for double murder arrested in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department, 25-year-old Edward Wilson was arrested on a warrant for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs.

The killings took place in Lubbock according to police. The San Angelo Police Department assisted Lubbock Metro Special Crimes investigators in Wilson’s arrest. The arrest happened at the Windmill Apartments located at 1929 Raney Street, San Angelo, Texas.

Wilson was transported to Tom Green County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.