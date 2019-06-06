Lubbock hit by a haboob earlier this evening

The city of Lubbock was hit by a haboob as shown on the video at around 6:15pm CST today.

A haboob is a large and intense dust storm that can be up to 62 miles wide and several miles in elevation. Haboob winds can travel up to 60 mph and approach with little to no warning.

As thunderstorms begin to collapse the winds within the storm begin to gust outward, and they generally gust stronger in the direction of the storm’s forward direction. This weakening in the thunderstorms emits a downdraft of cold air, or downburst that reaches the ground and displaces loose silt and clay up from desert areas. These particles are taken up into the atmosphere and pushed forward by the intense winds creating a wall of sediment that precedes that actual thunderstorm.

Severe thunderstorms located to the west of the city of Lubbock generated enough wind energy to displace the dry dust on the surface and push it towards the city. New Mexico and western Texas have been experiencing strong and severe thunderstorms for most of the afternoon and evening, most of them moving westward towards Lubbock. The strong outdrafts from these storms are what triggered this haboob.