Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Passage of Senate Bills 5, 8 and 12

AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the passage of Senate Bill 5, by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola:

“Freedom of speech is a God-given right, and protecting that right is a top priority for Texans. We cannot allow social media platforms – the modern-day town square – to censor the views of Texans.

“Texans, regardless of their ideology or message, have the right to take part in digital debates. Senate Bill 5 ensures that social media companies will not be able to deny Texans their right to free speech or discriminate against them because of their point of view. I thank Sen. Hughes for his leadership on this legislation to protect our fundamental rights.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also issued this statement today following the unanimous passage of Senate Bills 8 and 12, by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston:

“The two property tax relief bills the Texas Senate passed today will save Texas homeowners nearly $250 million in the 2022-2023 biennium, and over $500 million for the 2024-2025 biennium, as we continue my commitment to providing more property tax relief for Texans. I have been fighting against increasing property taxes since long before I was Lt. Governor and I am proud the Texas Senate moved to pass additional relief today.

“Final passage of these bills into law will require the House Democrats who have fled the state to return to the House for a quorum. If they do not, these bills will die, but the Senate will pass Senate Bills 5, 8 and 12 over and over until the House finally has a quorum.”