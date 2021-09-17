Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick draws criticism after calling migrant influx a Democratic ‘silent revolution’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is facing criticism following an interview on Fox News in which he claimed Democrats are allowing undocumented migrants into the U.S. to secure a future voting majority.

Patrick presented his theory — often aligned with far-right extremism — during a Thursday night appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” calling the influx of migrants a part of a “silent revolution.”

“…in 18 years, if every one of (the migrants) has two or three children, you’re talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters. And they will thank the Democrats and Biden for bringing them here,” he said.

“Who do you think they’re going to vote for?” Patrick continued.

The Republican added that the Biden Administration and Democrats are “trying to take over our country without firing a shot.”

The comments have since drawn backlash on social media, with some users and Democratic leaders equating them with the Great Replacement theory, a white nationalist conspiracy theory.