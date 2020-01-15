LSU fan starts Go Fund Me for Clemson tiger mascot

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers mascot “the Tiger” is seen prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hammond, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Dion Grossnickle, like many of us, either felt bad or spooked by the Clemson tiger mascot’s head and eyes during the National Championship game. Then, a joke on Facebook about how the game started led to something else.

“I just wanted to make fun of it and get some of my friends on facebook just to kind of laugh and giggle, knowing we were gonna come back, but I just wanted to make some fun on Facebook and it turned into something I didn’t expect,” Grossnickle said.

grossnickle started a go fund me to buy Clemson a new mascot costume.

People have donated more than double his $1,000 goal.

Grossnickle said, “I’m shocked you know. I’m completely shocked that it’s raised so much money in a short period of time.”

We told Clemson about the fundraiser. Here is their statement:

“We congratulate LSU’s football team on winning the game! Clemson’s Tiger mascot has been a proud part of our department for decades. While we appreciate the initiative to replace our department mascot, we hope that the funds can do some real good.

We hope the individual will consider donating the funds to Tigers United, a consortium which includes both Clemson and LSU dedicated to the preservation of tigers in the wild. You can find more information about it at tigersunited.org.

The consortium’s website says there are fewer than 3,900 tigers remaining in the wild.

Grossnickle said, “If one post can bring out some good in the world and some smiles and some laughs, what a great thing.”

