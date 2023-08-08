SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Diehard fans of the Dallas Cowboys can donate blood to earn a chance at two tickets to the upcoming Dallas Cowboys preseason game.

Anyone who donates blood between now and Aug. 19 will be entered into a drawing for the tickets. The tickets, donated by Chuck Romo, are for the Aug. 26 preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. All donors will also be gifted a coupon courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

The drawing is held by Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services providers, in partnership with several organizations located throughout the Concho Valley.

Those seeking to donate blood can visit the Vitalant Donation Center located on 2020 W. Beauregard Ave. Its hours of operation are as follows:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday from noon – 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

There will also be three mobile blood drives taking place across San Angelo leading up to the final day of the drawing. Listed below are the dates, locations and times for these drives.

Saturday, Aug. 12 : La Esperanza Clinic (35 E. 31st St), 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: La Esperanza Clinic (35 E. 31st St), 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 15 : TXDOT San Angelo District Headquarters (4502 Knickerbocker Rd.), 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

: TXDOT San Angelo District Headquarters (4502 Knickerbocker Rd.), 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: 1st Community Federal Credit Union (3505 Wildewood Drive), 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy in order to be considered eligible. 16- to 22-year-old donors will have additional height and weight requirements.

16-year-old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian. The form for this can be found online at www.vitalant.org. For more information about eligibility or to schedule an appointment, download the Vitalant phone application or call 877-258-4825.