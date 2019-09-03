Lorena ISD releases statement on suspected mass shooter

Authorities look at a U.S. Mail vehicle, which was involved in Saturday’s shooting, outside the Cinergy entertainment center Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

Lorena ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Kucera released a statement Tuesday morning concerning the deadly massing shooting in Odessa and Midland.

The suspected shooter, Seth Ator, killed 7 people and wounded more than 20 others. Police say the shooting started when DPS Troopers stopped Ator for a traffic violation.

In Dr. Kucera’s statement, he says the hearts and prayers of the men and women of Lorena ISD go out to the victims and their families of the tragedy.

The statement also says that Ator did not actually graduate from Lorena High. Instead, he dropped out in November of 2000 and took a GED program.

Below is the full statement: