SAN ANGELO, Texas — This past year has been unusually warm even for west Texas with several long-standing records having been broken.
According to the National Weather Service, 2022 was overall extremely hot and dry (the second warmest year ever for Abilene). July 2022 was the warmest month ever recorded in Abilene and the Concho Valley broke or tied 27 daily high-temperature records in Abilene and 18 in San Angelo. 2022 also saw 37 consecutive days of 100° temperatures this summer in San Angelo.
The climate in Review CC NWS
- Average Temperature for the year
- Abilene: 67.7 degrees (1.7 degrees above normal)
- San Angelo: 67.9 (Top ten warmest year on record and 1.1 degrees above normal)
- Warmest Month EVER
- Abilene: Recorded the warmest month ever in July with an average temperature of 90.7 degrees
- San Angelo: Tied for warmest month ever in July with an average temperature of 89.7 degrees
- Number of daily high-temperature records broken/tied
- Abilene: 27
- San Angelo: 18
- Hottest Temperature of 2022
- Abilene: 110 degrees
- San Angelo: 110 degrees
- Number of days that reached 100 degrees
- Abilene: 76 (second most ever)
- San Angelo: 78 (second most ever)
- Number of Consecutive 100-degree days
- Abilene: 17
- San Angelo: 37 (most ever)
- Precipitation
- Abilene: 13.70 inches (7.23 inches below normal)
- San Angelo: 14.63 inches (10.61 inches below normal)