SAN ANGELO, Texas — This past year has been unusually warm even for west Texas with several long-standing records having been broken.

According to the National Weather Service, 2022 was overall extremely hot and dry (the second warmest year ever for Abilene). July 2022 was the warmest month ever recorded in Abilene and the Concho Valley broke or tied 27 daily high-temperature records in Abilene and 18 in San Angelo. 2022 also saw 37 consecutive days of 100° temperatures this summer in San Angelo.

The climate in Review CC NWS