SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is urging drivers to be mindful of school zones and school buses as the first day of school for the San Angelo Independent School District gets underway.

In an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, police reminded drivers that today is the first day of school for many students in the city and asked drivers to be aware of school zones and school bus pickup and dropoff points.

The speed limit for school zones in Texas is 20 miles per hour and school zones are marked with speed limit signs that, in some cases, include yellow flashing lights.