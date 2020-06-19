Longtime H-E-B Unit Director retires after 20 years in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year,” Lynn Shipley, is retiring as the longtime Unit Director of San Angelo’s original H-E-B. Lynn started with the H-E-B company in San Antonio in the early 90s.

“It’s amazing how fast time goes and you don’t realize it until you get in this position,” said Lynn Shipley.

Lynn Shipley began his journey with H-E-B in San Antonio in 1991. He was there for 3 years, then moved to Fredericksburg for 6 years before ending up in San Angelo. After serving as San Angelo’s original H-E-B Unit Director for 20 years, he’s retiring. Today was his last day, and as he has done for years, he greeted his customers in the store.

“It’s incredible. Just to be a representative of H-E-B and be involved in the community like we are is an incredible experience,” said Lynn.

On any given day, Lynn can be found greeting customers and helping them shop for groceries. He said he will take away more from H-E-B than what he’s given to the store.

“When I think of H-E-B I think about community involvement, emergency relief, hurricane relief and about H-E-B making a difference. I guess my biggest takeaway is what it’s done for me as an individual to be a part of H-E-B and experience the opportunities that have been given to me to lead H-E-B in San Angelo,” added Lynn.

From participating in H-E-B’s annual “Feast of Sharing,” to helping out with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, being a part of Meals for the Elderly’s “Community Champions,” and lending a helping hand anytime the San Angelo community needs one, Lynn has become well-known in the community. In January, he was awarded the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year” award.

As for retirement, Lynn plans to relax and keep himself active. He said he’ll be staying in San Angelo and customers can expect to still see him around.

“I already have a plan: exercise and do things I need to do. Hopefully I can stay in shape. I still want to be a part of the community and interact, that’s important,” continued Lynn.

When asked who will be taking over his position, Lynn said he’s leaving the store in good hands. Tasha Gallegos, who has been with H-E-B since 2011 and serves on the board of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, will be taking over his position as top leader.

“I just want to welcome Tasha to our team and wish her the best as she becomes the top leader of H-E-B #1, the original H-E-B in San Angelo,” said Lynn.

“We’re sad to see Lynn go, but we’re excited to see what his future holds and I’m excited to be the first female top leader in West Texas, it’s a distinct success in my career. Lynn has big shoes, very big shoes, but I have some cute shoes, too,” laughed Gallegos, “We’re excited and honored to give the same customer experience they’ve grown to love. We’ll still see Lynn. I’m sure he’ll be in the store quite often, shopping undercover.”