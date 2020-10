SAN ANGELO, Texas – Devoted Onez Car Club are putting on their fifth annual car show and live music event on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

It will take place from noon until 7:00 P.M. at Bart Dewitt Park which is located downtown along the Concho River. It is a free event open to the public; however, the public is allowed to make donations to the car club so that they may continue to host this event annually for the Concho Valley.