SAN ANGELO, Texas - Since the first reported cases in March, Tom Green County is experiencing their largest surge in coronavirus cases. Now at over six days of 200+ reported cases, health experts fear the worst has yet to come.

“I'm not really convinced that the large numbers that we're seeing are a result of people going into big box stores and stuff like that," Local health authority James Vretis said. "I think when somebody comes over to your house and they're your friend or your family member, you let your guard down so you don't wear your mask.”