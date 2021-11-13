Locally owned toy store celebrates Neighborhood Toy Store Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Hundreds of locally owned toy stores and others across the country are celebrating the 10th annual neighborhood toy store day.

San Angelo’s own Specialties Games, Toys and Gifts, celebrates neighborhood toy store day as an opportunity to share the joy of a local toy store that picks products for our unique area and values.

“With a neighborhood toy store, the concept is we know our customer base and our customer base knows us. People have been coming here for generations now. We’ve had 28 years of business here in San Angelo,” said George Bell, Co-Owner of Specialties Games, Toys, and Gifts.

Specialties teamed up with San Angelo’s Conexión to be a drop-off spot for toys this holiday season.

“Specialties is one of our drop off locations for our toy drive which is going on until December the 9th and on December 10th, at the Convention center were going to give out toys to all the underprivilege kids,” said Michael Lepak, Director of Conexión’s special projects.

The toy store hosted fun, free activities for all ages and even tested out some of the new toys for this holiday season. One little shopper share how excited she was to come to the toy store today.

“It’s really fun to come to the toy store, and I really like to touch everything. My mommy says were not going to buy everything and I say can we buy one of everything please,” says 5 year old toy enthusiast, Blaire Audrey.