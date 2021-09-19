Locally-owned brewery open’s it’s doors in downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A locally-owned brewery hosted their much anticipated opening in downtown San Angelo. It was the first time the public was invited into the brewery after selling craft beer and barbeque to go to the community for months.

Plateau brewing co. and southern smoke barbecue, two small businesses now in partnership, open their doors for the first time on Saturday, September 18th. Blake Woodson, head pit master and co-founder shared what to expect when visiting the new business..

“A fun experience, smiling faces, you know a good atmosphere, live music, good beer, good barbeque, I mean what more can you ask for,” says Woodson.

The brewery has four co founders who all have a great love for San Angelo. Two of them told me during the opening how grateful they were to see the community show up tenfold.

“When we started this we had a vision and it is what we consider the three c’s which are craft, community and conservation and the community side of it is coming through in spades,” said co-founder of Plateau Brewing Co., Michael Choate.

The brewery and smokehouse will operate as a weekend taproom only on Saturdays and Sundays.