YMCA of San Angelo awarded $125,000 grant

SAN ANGELO, TX – A recent press release announced that the San Angelo YMCA has received a $125,000 grant from the Mary Ellen Kent Bunyard Family Foundation. The money will go into the capital campaign to raise more than $7,000,000 for the new, second YMCA facility on College Hills Blvd. The new site will be geared toward the preschool services of the YMCA.

“Every town, and every preschool has the same problem,” explained A.J. Moore, CEO of the San Angelo YMCA. “So what we’re trying to do what we did we found a building over on called shields that we’re going to remodel the inside of it, and back behind there is an area that we bought some land and we’re going to build a multi-purpose building back there that will have an indoor playground, an indoor gymnasium. And, because you have a preschool, you have to have a cafeteria and kitchen too so that would be in there.”

The new 11,000 square foot building is to be built in the 2800 block of College Hills.