Voting in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As preparations are made for election day, county officials are surprised by how many voters already turned out for early voting. Some local voters say that despite covid concerns, they felt voting in person was too important to pass up, and they had faith in the protections in place.

“We did around 28,000 in person over the time period that we were open,” said Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson. “Ballot by mail, we probably had about 5,000 of those come back; we mailed almost 7,000 so that’s pretty good percentage.”

Those who have not already sent out their vote-by-mail ballots, can still vote on election day provided they have their ballot with them. For those concerned their’s will not arrive in time but have already sent it, you can fill out a provisional ballot at a polling location. Tom Green County has 20 polling places lined up for election day, for a full list of locations visit the Tom Green County elections webpage.