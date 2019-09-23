Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 hosts annual Fall Festival

The annual event allows the VFW to help local veterans

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 put together their annual Fall Festival on Saturday.

The festivities included a washer tournament in the morning, a pool tournament in the afternoon and a dance in the evening.

BBQ plates were also sold at the event to benefit local tire store owner, Al Jones.

The money raised during the annual Fall Festival allows the VFW to continue helping the community’s veterans.

“It’s very important. This post will celebrate its birthday in April and has been here 90 years. In 90 years we’ve helped lots of veterans. For us to continue keeping this place open to help our veterans, we’ve got to have the funds coming in,” said Janet Sheppard, who manages the VFW.