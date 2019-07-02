Single vehicle crash on Houston Harte

Update: 3:28PM

A driver on Houston Harte lost control of their vehicle and hit a guardrail, causing the car to go off the road and roll down the embankment near N. Chadbourne St. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not indicate whether or not they would be issuing any citations.

3:15PM

A vehicle rolled over the guard rail on Houston Harte earlier Tuesday afternoon.

After the vehicle rolled over the rail it slipped down the embankment.

We will update with more details as they become available.