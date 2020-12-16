Shannon Medical Center receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANGELO- As the coronavirus claims more than 120 Tom Green County residents, a hopeful and historic moment unfolded this week at Shannon Medical Center, as the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, were delivered. Dr. Michael Wood was the first person to receive the vaccine in San Angelo along with four other doctors.

“I think this is a historic day here in the Concho Valley and just really around the world to get this vaccine kind of, you know, start to be distributed I think as more of the population is able to get it we’re going to be able to much more effectively control and ultimately you know defeat this virus.” Dr. Wood says.

A miracle in a bottle is what many are calling the new vaccine, arrived in San Angelo Tuesday morning, the state allotted 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses to San Angelo, which will go to first responders and healthcare providers, Shannon was one of only 23 other hospitals in the state to receive doses.

Dr. Wood explains the process after today’s initial shipment, “So I do expect that we’re going to get continued ongoing shipments of the vaccine both from Pfizer and once the Moderna candidate is also available we do expect also received those as well.”

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses. Those who received their first shot Tuesday will get their second dose 21 days after, but while some are skeptical about the new vaccine, researchers say the Pfizer vaccine can be 95% effective after the second dose is given.

Dr. Jenny Wiggins-Smith, an OB-GYN at Shannon wants to be an example to those who are not sure if they would trust the vaccine, “Most of us have been reading every paper, every bit of research that we can get our hands on mostly so that we can be as knowledgeable about this as possible for our patients. It’s also important for us to set an example to our patients we all swore an oath to do no harm and we want to reassure our patients that we feel, and we are confident in this vaccine that it’s not only safe, but we feel like it has the potential to be very effective.”

Doctors say the beginning of the end is here. But until then, experts are reminding the community to continue to wear their face masks and maintain social distancing.