Temperatures are rising and many are seeking relief. Sitting by the pool is becoming a popular choice to stay cool during this time of the year, but watch out for those sun rays. The long Independence Day weekend is just around the corner and many of us will be spending time outdoors. Now is the time to brush up on some simple ways you can stay safe from the sun.

Sunscreen is always a go-to product for preventing sunburns. However, there are other ways you and your family can stay safe in the sun. Here are a few suggestions: