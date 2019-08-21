San Angelo’s River Fest is cancelled for this year

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo’s two-day festival along the Concho River will not return for 2019, according to the City of San Angelo Parks & Recreation Department.

After six years of celebrations River Fest will end. The event usually took place in mid-September. Last year the festival coincided with Fiestas Patrias, Lily Fest, and Tejano Fest.

Due to all of these events coinciding with one another, only an estimated 2,000 people attended River Fest last year, which was a drop from 10,000 attendees in previous years.

“We feel it is time for a change to provide the citizens of San Angelo a better event in the future and not the same thing every September,” said Brent Casey, recreation manager for the city.

Casey said this could be a one-year cancellation. But if it returns, it will be different. The Recreation Department is looking to replace it with a “bigger and better” event in the future.

This was not the only San Angelo event to be cancelled. BalloonFest was cancelled this year by the San Angelo Lions Club in December 2018. Fiestas Patrias has also been cancelled, according to Conexión San Angelo.